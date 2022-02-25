Town Meeting Day Report

It’s hard to believe that we’re halfway through the 2022 legislative session already! I’m keeping busy during my first term as a legislator, serving on the House Energy & Technology Committee and as the clerk of the Rural Caucus.
Thanks to federal stimulus funds and an increase in state revenues, Vermont has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make significant investments that will transform the future of our state. We’ve already passed some significant legislation in these first two months.
We’ve allocated $50 million to create more mixed-rate, multi-family and emergency housing units. And another $95 million to increase access to broadband, especially in Vermont’s most rural regions. We’ve made an additional $50 million investment in our pension reserve to address our unfunded pension liability in a way that’s fair to teachers, state employees and taxpayers, bringing our total investment to $200 million.
Soon we expect to invest $21.5 million to expand cell service throughout Vermont. And another $25 million to rehabilitate 400 existing housing units that are offline due to code violations.
Thanks to the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, we have over $2 billion in federal funding to improve roadways, bridges, public transit, airports and infrastructure resiliency in the face of escalating extreme weather events due to climate change.
Earlier this year, the Rural Caucus introduced the first-ever Rural Economic Development Omnibus Bill to support Vermont’s forests and forest economy. A major piece of the bill has passed out of the house: the Forest Future Strategic Roadmap. The creation of the roadmap will be modeled after the successful Farm-to-Plate Initiative launched over a decade ago. Diverse stakeholders will work with the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation to identify smart investments to strengthen, promote and protect this vital piece of our economy.
And lastly, we’re using new census data to redraw Vermont’s districts, with the goal of equal representation for all Vermonters.
I’m committed to bringing our rural perspective to these and other conversations in the legislature, so I want to hear from you.
My website offers lots of ways to connect, including monthly office hours, plus a deeper dive into the work we’ve been doing this session in my “Town Meeting Day Report”. Check it out at www.katherinesimsforhouse.com. It’s an honor to serve as your representative.
