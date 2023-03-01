Toxic Train Wreck
To the Editor:
During the Trump administration far too much credit was given for adaptation of what were described as “pro-business policies.” Wealthy people in many cases cheered loudly as the stock market had some high returns for investors. One change that took place was described as “de-regulation” within the railroad industry. The number of employees on board trains were decreased from five to as few as two. Evidently there were only two people operating the Norfolk Southern train that derailed recently in East Palestine, Ohio.
Evidently Trump won the majority of the votes during the 2020 Presidential election among the generally working-class voters of East Palestine, Ohio where the massive train wreck derailed earlier in February. Trump himself decided to visit what is essentially the scene of that corporate crime recently and handed out bottles of his Trump branded water to East Palestine residents. This photo opportunity is eerily reminiscent of his having visited an area that had flooded due to catastrophic climate induced events that took place during his presidency. At that time Trump tossed people rolls of paper towels to “help” with the clean-up of the flood waters. Both appearances by Trump were essentially campaign appearances, like nearly anything that Trump does; illustrative of his totally nonsensical and non-substantive approach to problem solving. Trump and other mini-Trumps who are emerging rely upon completely useless, superficial, appearances in order to build support upon their base of generally poorly educated white male voters. Given the presence of a news media that seldom digs very deeply into what is taking place, Trump knows that accountability for the train wreck and all of the suffering in its’ aftermath will never be explored as he seeks to portray himself as a benevolent hero arriving at disaster scenes to save the day with his sadly deficient “acts of kindness” aka photo opportunities for the media.
At least eleven of the train cars that derailed are reported to have contained vinyl chloride, which is used in the manufacture of PVC tubing. Many if not most people who work in construction are aware that even the dust from cutting PVC pipes is highly toxic and can cause rashes, sore throats, headaches or cardiovascular problems. PVC and its primary ingredient polyvinyl chloride are even more toxic when burned, which should never take place under any circumstances. When burned PVC rapidly transforms into dioxin, which is practically the most cancer-causing substance on Earth. It seems certain that decisions to conduct a burn off of the materials form the train wreck released unimaginable quantities of dioxin into the environment. The dioxin that was created by the burns was released into the air, and much of it probably ended up in our area due to prevailing west to east wind currents.
The Environmental Protection Agency seems to have failed again to protect the public. This seems to be a pattern that has taken place since its’ creation, across Presidential administrations of both major parties. It was during a highly informative presentation provided by Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman’s office and representatives of the Toxics Action Network, the Conservation Law Foundation and possibly the Sierra Club about four years ago in Coventry that a group of us learned considerably more about extreme threats to health posed by toxins, including PCBs and how they move around in the environment. As voters, as citizens and as human beings we must learn to expect and demand much more in terms of protecting our health than we receive from many elected officials. It is an egregious manipulation of the public for Trump to have made his recent campaign appearance in East Palestine, Ohio in a nonsensical effort to portray himself as part of an uprising of indignation over the train wreck when he and his administration advocated so forcefully for the deregulatory policies and skeleton crew on the train that actually led to the wreck.
In an overt act of environmental racism, we learned just now that the extremely toxic wreckage from the dioxin train has been removed to Harris County Texas, a high population mostly black area that includes Houston, where the highest percentages of Democratic voters who tried to remove Texas Governor Abbott from office reside. Abbott is the hair brained architect of much of the legislation that has women’s right to control what takes place in their own bodies under full scale attack from the right-wing extremist ideologues who control today’s Republican Party.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
