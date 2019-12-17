Toys For Tots Support In The North Country
To the Editor:
We are grateful for all the donations to the Toys for Tots organization, including The Giving Tree. This year we were able to help 80 children in Whitefield and Twin Mountain alone, with another group covering the neighboring towns. When families arrived to pick up their items they were overwhelmed with joy, and this would not have been possible without generous donations.
The addition of The Giving Tree was a great success and will be back again next year! One highlight from this season was seeing some of the students from the Whitefield School choose tags on their own in order to help with this cause. The students worked hard to find just the right gift in hopes of putting a smile on the face of another child this year. Moments like these allow the children to look beyond themselves and contribute to their community, which is a valuable skill to learn at their age. The Toys for Tots organization is truly reaching more than just families in need during the holiday season.
The support shown demonstrates how much people care about the children in our community. We hope to see you all next year at the Toys for Tots Giving Tree. The tree will be in our lobby from early November until donation day.
