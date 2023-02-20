Tracking Your Research & Controlling the Results
To the Editor:
Controlling information and conflicting ideas (aka censorship) are definitely the fears of students if the Vermont State College System’s current proposal is successful in fully transitioning their college libraries to purely online access.
In an online information world, convenience is overshadowed by the fact that your queries are automatically tracked without due process, and could be immediately analyzed through a computer algorithm.
Imagine working on a history paper on modern warfare weapons. Your academic research could trigger the government to flag you for domestic terrorism. Even documents critical to the Vermont State College System, professors, administration, and staff could just simply become unavailable online. Negative press from student newspaper articles, such as alleged college misconduct, could just simply disappear.
At least librarians currently maintain a high ethical standard of keeping your book “check out” records confidential, and would only release that information, if ordered to do so by the courts for probable cause.
VSCS Chancellor Parwinder Grewal and the Board of Trustees should immediately drop their current proposal, and embrace a better plan which allows traditional college libraries to remain system wide, with an optional convenience of online access.
Respectfully submitted,
Merl Grabowski
Lyndon State College ‘85
Newport, Vt.
