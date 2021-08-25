Trade vs. L.I.
To the Editor:
The fall interscholastic sports scene in Scale City long has been mostly dominated by the historic St. Johnsbury Academy – Lyndon Institute football rivalry. However, “back in the day,” the St. Johnsbury Trade School Tigers football team (the Orange and Black) also scheduled annual clashes with the Institute both in Lyndon Center and in St. Johnsbury.
A case in point was the Saturday Sept. 27, 1952 14-7 football win at Lyndon Center by Coach Scotty Ingram’s Trade School Tigers over the Lyndon Institute Maroon & White squad led by Coach Bob Lewis. The Maroon & White took the early lead on an LI recovered fumble as Capt. Donald Simpson ran for a 50 yard touchdown score (along with providing the extra point on the ground). St. J. Trade responded as Tigers quarterback Dick McGinnis “completed a 26 yard TD aerial to [halfback Rod Ash] (“Trade Impressive in 14-7 Win Over Lyndon Institute,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Sept. 29, 1952, at p. 5). The Caledonian-Record reporter noted: “The Tigers decisive decision – the first over LI in more than 10 years – was the result of two time-consuming sustained drives for touchdowns, each of which were climaxed by a brilliant forward pass play.” (Ibid.)
In those early 1950s football seasons, the St. J. Trade School interscholastic schedule included such opponents as St. Mary’s Academy of St. Albans, the Newport High School Hawks, St. Mary’s of Claremont, N.H., the Littleton Crusaders, the L.I. Maroon & White, the Winooski Millers, and the Plymouth (N.H.) High School eleven. Tough, scrappy, and well-coached Trade School Tigers football teams under the mentorship of Coach Ingram.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
