Trade vs. SJA
To the Editor:
In the 1950s, St. Johnsbury Trade School (1918-1970) and St. Johnsbury Academy engaged in a spirited boys’ basketball rivalry. No better examples reflected those contests than the two intra-Scale City high school games played in the 1955-56 round ball campaign between the Tigers and the Hilltoppers. Both the Tuesday Dec. 20, 1955 and the Monday Feb. 20, 1956 clashes of the Western Avenue and Main Street titans were held at the St. Johnsbury Junior High School gymnasium.
As to Game Number 1, an overtime thriller, the Caledonian-Record opening paragraph from the game article detailed the historical significance of the Trade School win: “The fighting St. Johnsbury Trade School Tigers presented Coach Scotty Ingram with a wonderful Christmas present, last night, when they defeated a scrappy and undermanned band of Hilltoppers [(led by Coach Don Jacobs)] from St. Johnsbury Academy, 47-42, in a real nip-and-tuck hoop battle before a good crowd at the Junior High gym […] Records on the Trade-Academy basketball series are scant, but it was estimated that the Hilltoppers have not been beaten by a Trade quintet since 1929.” (“Trade Breaks 26-Year-Old Academy Jinx,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Dec. 21, 1955, at p. 4). Senior Trade Captain Marvin Perkins led the way for the Orange & Black with 21 points while the Green & White’s senior guard Bob Gervais tossed in 17 points in the losing effort.
Game Number 2 rolled around on Monday night Feb. 20, 1956 as the “Ingrammen” slipped past the “Jacobsmen,” 51-49 (“Trade Edges Academy 51-49,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. Feb. 21, 1956, at p. 4). The Record article continued: “St. Johnsbury Trade School rang down the curtain on [its] 1955-56 hoop season last night by edging St. Johnsbury Academy, 51-49, before a large crowd at the Junior High gym.” (Ibid.) Trade Tiger Billy Bisonette led his Orange & Black team’s scoring parade with 26 points while Hilltopper Captain Ronnie Taylor was the high scorer for the Green & White with 15 points.
Coach Ingram’s Trade Tigers finished the season with an 11-11 mark whereas Coach Don Jacobs’s Academy Hilltoppers concluded the 1955-56 basketball schedule with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses following a 53-49 season-ending win over Lyndon Institute at St. Johnsbury Junior High School gym on Friday night March 2, 1956.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
