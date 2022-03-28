Trade vs. SJA: Part II
To the Editor:
Christopher Ryan’s letter to the editor in the October 20th, 2021 issue of the Caledonian-Record brought back many fond memories of the St. Johnsbury Academy versus St. Johnsbury Trade School basketball rivalry of the mid-1950s. Mr. Ryan’s comments were of the two games during the 1955-1956 basketball campaign.
The 1956-1957 games with the Academy are also very memorable.
The Caledonian’s column of the December 20th, 1956 game by Jack Dunne in the paper of the 21st says, “Coach Scotty Ingram’s Tigers registered their fifth consecutive victory of the season, last night, by walloping St. Johnsbury Academy 62-40 before a good crowd at the Junior High gym.” The high scorer for Trade was right forward Billy Bissonette with nine field goals and 11 foul shots for a total of 29 points. The Academy’s high scorer was center Clay Pole with three goals and two foul shots for eight points. Mr. Dunne goes on to write that, “ Coach Ingram pulled his first stringers early in the fourth period with the scoreboard reading 58-32 and with their departure, the Hilltoppers used the fast break to good advantage and outhit the Trade reserves 8-4 for a 14-11 scoring edge.” And, the columnist continued, “Taking advantage of frequent trips to the foul stripe, the Tigers swished in 22 out of 35 free throws for a .629 average and that kind of shooting paid off in victory.” ( The writer was one of the seven reserves to enter the game. )
Second Game
The sub-headline for Jack Dunne’s Caledonian write up of the February 22nd, 1957 game reads, “Tigers Hit 18 Free Throws To Sweep Series With 52-42 Win; Bissonette Scores 29”. This game was played “before approximately 700 frenzied fans.”
“ Bissonette, the 1957 Green Mountain League scoring champion, once again gave the fans a sparkling shooting exhibition, as well as showing his ability to rebound. The Tigers’ ace registered 29 points, duplicating his output in Trade’s 60-40 victory over the Green and White in December. The rangy forward, who played his final game for Trade last night scored with 11 field goals and led the team from the foul stripe with 7 out of 9 free throws.”
“As they have proven so many times during the season, a trip to the foul line is almost a sure point for the Tigers. Trade won it from the black stripe last night, sinking 18 out of 27 free throw attempts for a .667 percentage. The Hilltoppers committed 16 personal fouls.”
“Dick Paddleford was the Hilltoppers’ big scoring show with 21 points before being eliminated via the foul route with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter. A veteran forward and only senior among the starters, Paddleford kept his teammates in the running for three periods, but he was held to a lone basket in the last quarter, as the Hilltoppers were outscored 20-8.”
“It was a hard-played game and a hard-earned victory for the Tigers, who were pressed all the way by the underdog Hilltoppers. The lead changed hands 10 times during the game and the score was deadlocked on five occasions.”
Bill Bisonette ( spelled according to “Vital Records” ) enrolled at Trade School at the beginning of his sophomore year as a transferee from the Academy.
Thomas ‘Scotty’ Ingram was our basketball coach during those years.
The Caledonian-Record’s sports writer, Jack Dunne recorded for history Bill’s accomplishments.
1954-1955 season: Bill scored 254 points. C-R March 9, 1955
1955-1956 season: Bill scored 449 points. C-R March19, 1956
1956-1957 season: Bill scored 544 points. C-R March 1, 1957
His 1000th point was made during the Northfield game on January 25th, 1957 and he finished his high school career with 1247 points. My recollection and research, indicate that making point number one thousand was not a reason for celebration during the “old days”.
Two thoughts: If Bill Bisonette had continued at St. Johnsbury Academy, how much, would he have improved the Hilltoppers lost-win column and how many of his two hand set shots were made from beyond today’s three point arc??
Respectfully,
Andrew Dussault, ‘57T
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
