Trading and Investing

To the Editor:
Cultural studies have found, those that trade and invest within that culture, going outside only when their needs couldn’t be satisfied from within, regardless of costs, were most durable and successful. The Amish and Jewish cultures are good examples. Vermont has communities that have vast monetary reserves, closer to 30 million total. Vernon, Coventry, Sheffield, Lowell, etal invest their moneys on Wall St. What if those reserves were marshalled into a loan fund dedicated to projects like Wifi or electrical grid benefiting the economy on many levels.
I’m not advocating state takeover of those funds, only their investment in our state/culture.
John Simons
