Tragic Trump Trashing the Trail

Crybaby Trump just got fired from his job last week, the most hurtful loss in his long lying life. And he does not have what it takes to grow a pair - of wings - to rise above this setback, handle it like an adult. Never has never will. He never had the anatomical body parts required to deal with reality of any kind. He’s dumping salt down water wells, and plowing salt into our growing fields to ensure his successor has the roughest time possible in his new job.
Way to set-up for 2024.
If Trump could muster the spine to look one sixteenth of an inch beyond his own infantile needs, I would lay off him. He can’t so I won’t. He’s still undermining our election process in our constitutional democracy and making a hell of a lot money doing it - money, which, by the way, goes largely into his own pocket, not to finance the B S bogus legal challenges he insists on forcing into courts.
