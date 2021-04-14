Train Crash Survivor Article
To the Editor:
Kudos to Dana Gray for his delightful article about my dad’s life. What a sweet surprise to open up the Caledonian-Record on this 90th birthday and find this beautifully-written piece! Dad “Joe” Goss was so honored by this gesture, and sharing the CR archives was enjoyable for so many who share some piece of our local history. Thank you for your many contributions to our community.
It was also a great reminder of the fragility, intricacies, and value of each of our lives. To quote one of our kinfolk, “It was absolutely God’s grace that spared your dad.” I continue to be inspired by the strength of character of my grandparents, who bravely walked through much hardship without complaint, and I am grateful for the legacy of my dad.
Marilee Jaye Young
Concord, Vt.
