Traitor Republicans
To the Editor:
We watched trump’s first impeachment trial as not one republican senator had the guts to go against their traitorous leader and voted against even having a trial. This time they have the opportunity to finally grow a pair and properly convict trump of High Crimes and Misdemeanor. Trump undoubtedly told his misguided and ignorant followers to “Go to the capital and fight like hell”. Trump told his stupid supporters that, without any proof at all, the election was stolen. Trump lied every day he was in office. He continues to lie even today. Republicans have the chance to clear the scum from their party. Let’s see if they dare go against trump and low life idiots that support him. Justice and the law must prevail.
Thank you,
Steve Smith
Lyndon,Vt.
