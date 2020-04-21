Transfering to Western Vermont

To the Editor:

I can not begin to tell you how outraged I am over the proposal to close 3 rural State College campuses in central and northern Vermont for the sole benefit of western Vermont namely, Castleton University and the town of Castleton and Chittenden County. I am a 1973 graduate of VTC - Randolph Campus.

Just by floating this proposal tremendous damage has been done to Vermont, the 3 colleges and of course the students. And why would any student think about applying to the colleges now?

Last year we saw the closing of Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College and St Joseph College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.