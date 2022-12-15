Transportation Choices
To the Editor:
There is no question that the vast majority of people living in industrialized nations around the world have become all but completely reliant upon cars and trucks to live the lives that we have become accustomed to. By far the largest numbers of these vehicles are fueled by gasoline engines, while in recent years a small but growing number have been powered by electricity. A letter writer in the 12/12/2022 edition of your newspaper, Alison Despathy, chose to launch a massive attack upon electric vehicles while making no mention of the incalculable environmental destruction associated with consumers just continuing on their merry way with their pollution spewing gas guzzlers.
In a glaring act of hypocrisy, Ms. Despathy discussed what she described as propaganda supporting green energy and electric vehicles, but went on to weave a propaganda piece of her own that ignored the planet-wide path of destruction associated with gasoline powered vehicles and the fossil fuel industry which very likely provided her with many of the talking points that she used to attack EVs. Nearly all of Ms. Despathy’s sources are unnamed, which prevents readers from evaluating what are undoubtedly some gaping conflicts of interest associated with at least some of the so-called research that she cited. I am certain that there may be considerable grains of truth in what Alison was passing along to us. However, by choosing to focus in such a myopic manner on the harms of EVs without commenting upon the fact that EVs are the only widely available alternative to motorists other than gas powered vehicles she appears to hope that readers will overlook the manner in which she steers potential car and truck buyers back into status quo buying patterns. Consumers who carry forward with purchases of gasoline powered vehicles will unquestionably be contributing to vastly more destructive impacts on the Earth than would those who would look beyond what she wrote, proceeding with dreamed of EV purchases.
I am certain that Alison is aware that bicycles are not particularly viable for transportation in this part of the world on a year-round basis, although any local individuals who find ways to safely travel around at this time of year on modern, winter adapted bikes are very commendable for their spirited, ecologically exemplary efforts. Other than bicycles, readers are left to wonder just what Ms. Despathy recommends that people do in term of near-term transportation choices? Most Republican campaigners such as Alison, who recently lost her election for state representative from what I understand; do not tend to have much support for public transportation, which could be another fine response to the climate emergency. Unfortunately, public transportation is not well developed around here and its’ widespread adoption would involve massive lifestyle changes and sacrifices that few would readily accept.
People unfamiliar with propaganda may be unaware that it can contain fragments of the truth on one subject or another; it is the total thrust of whatever is presented to readers or viewers that offers only an extremely narrow and misleading perspective on a subject that causes a written or video piece to fit or not fit the description of propaganda. Certainly, there are details outlined in Alison’s letter that are in need of thorough investigation. I am not in the least bit being dismissive of the wide range of ecological and human rights concerns that she calls readers to consider in her efforts to get them to reject electrified vehicles. It doesn’t appear, however, that Ms. Despathy is at all skillful in comprehending the extent to which her exposure to and absorption of fossil fuel industry propaganda may be influencing her conclusion that consumers should reject EVs. Until she puts matters of our narrow range of transportation options for averting the rapid escalation of the climate crisis into sharper focus, she runs the risk of doing a real disservice to sustainability of life here at all, despite her impassioned pleas. Rapidly spreading deserts, famines that are impacting ever growing percentages of the world’s population, ever more frequent flooding and wildfires, and rapidly increasing numbers of climate refugees that will soon number in the hundreds of millions are in the process of making life on Earth increasingly unsustainable as this century progresses. Global supplies of fresh water are severely undermined by hydro-fracking operations that discharge highly carcinogenic contaminants which are randomly dumped in often illegal efforts by fossil fuel industry execs to “externalize the costs” associated with their toxin spewing operations. It seems highly unlikely that damages to fresh water supplies associated with the lithium and cobalt mining that Ms. Despathy references will ever come close to equaling the quantities ofwater destroyed forever through profit crazed hydro-fracking operations by the world’s filthy oil barons.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
