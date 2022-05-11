Trapping - The Straight Story
To the Editor:
I lived in Idaho for almost 20 years. During that time I worked for the Idaho Fish and Game Dep’t and/or was married to a “fish cop” and/or worked for the U.S. Forest as a Level II law enforcement officer. I have had the opportunity to experience wildlife at its most pristine and its most grizzly. I am going to weigh in on the trapping discussion with Alice Roberge and Roy Gonda.
I have to say Roy Gonda uses some of the most outrageous justifications for trapping I could possibly imagine. Listing all the ways a furbearer could meet it death to justify trapping is like me suggesting we should not bother to take drunk drivers off the road because, well, folks could die due to poor road conditions, mechanical failure, other inattentive drivers… you get the comparison. Next, but drowning is OK ‘cause it is quick. Offer most folks a choose between A) quick death and B) a slow painful terrifying death - I’m guessing most folks would choose C) NOT to die. Then there is the old “it really doesn’t hurt”. Really Mr Gonda that’s what you are going with? I challenge him to go into the woods stick his bare foot/ ungloved hand into a trap and sit there for 24 hrs [the legal time limit for checking traps] with no weapons, protection, food or water and tell me that it doesn’t hurt and is a terrifying experience. Let’s not even consider that there may be offspring waiting for the parent to return. A final question: how are these terrified animals ‘dispatched’ ? The truth is that most often animals are clubbed to death because a bullet hole diminishes the value of the pelt. That’s why they club baby seals.
Let us consider the market worth. A quick google search” fox- $15.00-$20.00 for best quality, single digits for lower quality” But you never know till the animal is caught how good it is. Then there is my main concern –“ incidental catch” a pet, or other unintended victim. At least with hunters there is an intentional selection. I my experience pets or other non-target animals are often the victims because traps are not constantly monitored – that’s the whole point – set them and walk away, no stalking your prey or hiding in a blind waiting.
The other ridiculous assertion “it is Vermont’s heritage”. Slavery was this country’s heritage for 246 years – but we eventually chose a more enlightened, progressive path. The economy used to support slave catchers, it seems to have survived a refocused job market.
I would love to discuss the paid poll, but this letter is already longer that my usual. If you feel the need to respond Mr Gonda, we’ll go again.
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
