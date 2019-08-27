Trees and the 60% Rule
To the Editor:
Do you ever wonder why our friends from Brooklyn come back to Bethlehem year after year? The answer is they think our air is better. Is our air better? The answer is yes because of our trees.
Over 60% of Bethlehem is forest land not counting all the trees on individual properties. Trees absorb harmful gases and then feed them back to the environment in the form of oxygen. A healthy tree can store 13 pounds of carbon every year … 7 to 10 trees eat up all you drive in a year.
I just wish all the people that want to kick our Waste Manager up to Dalton could realize that having him in town is a significant environmental benefit. All the incoming waste goes through the White Mt. National Forest never bothering our traffic pattern and letting the trees do their job. Our curb-side pick-up saves us over a million miles a year in “dump trips”.
Our new conversion of methane to natural gas is a significant plus for our carbon footprint. Our recycling is going from under 5% toward 50%. Our proposed 100 acre landfill is tucked into the 800,000 acre WMNF and protected by a great local crew and 100’s of Casella and NH Waste Management environmental engineers.
Did you know that over 60% of our tax revenue comes from owners who do not have a vote? Did you know that over 60% of our voters do not get a tax bill? $54 million is up for grabs and nobody feels the impact.
If you will call me at 603-869-2582, I will show you how keeping our waste management facility and team right where they are can benefit you both environmentally and economically for the next 25 years.
Cliff Crosby
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
