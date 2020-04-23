True Patriotism Means Following Lockdown Rules
To the Editor:
What is true patriotism? Following our Government’s COVID-19 guidelines. Protesting the lockdown is like Londoners protesting blackouts and bomb shelters during WWII. How on Earth(Day) people think it’s patriotic to flout public health rules, I cannot fathom. Vermont is just starting to flatten the curve.
People need to suck it up and wait a few more weeks…be patient. The heroes now are first responders, grocery store workers, mask- makers. If you love Vermont and the USA, show it by following the rules and coming together!
Jessica Neary
