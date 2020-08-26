Trump and Divorce
To the Editor:
Jesus never preached against homosexuality or abortion, but in Matthew 19 and Mark 10 he was eloquent about the sin of divorce, saying “what God has joined together, let no man separate”. Yet today we find many who call themselves Christians supporting a President who paid for the silence of a porn star while cheating on his third wife.
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.