Trump & COVID-19
To the Editor:
In the 1970’s, poet Carolyn Forche’ recorded the attitudes of wealthy San Salvadoran women “who played canasta all day.” “They did not see poverty. It did not exist for them… they could go through a street in a car and not see the mother who had made a nest in rubber tires for her babies.” Ms. Forche’ had an epiphany moment when she realized that she drove by cotton fields in our American South and saw the beauty of the landscape but not the suffering of the pickers lining the rows.
President Trump does not see human suffering. He has always lived in isolated, entitled comfort. Poverty, pollution, disease, and hopelessness are parts of a landscape that he glimpses fleetingly through the portals of luxury jets or the darkened windows of escorted limousines. He sees suffering as sets of problems that the sufferers created. He often acts as if their existence is a personal affront to him. He addresses their desperation only through the cleansing supplications of handpicked rally crowds and sycophants.
Here is our challenge: President Trump wants us to join him in not seeing the reality of COVID 19. At first, he wanted us to join him in not seeing a health crisis of pandemic proportions. Now, he wants us to join him in not seeing the deadly effects of his mendacious incompetence. He wants us to accept that he is not responsible for anything “bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.