Trump Descends Into Has-Been Rock Act
To the Editor:
Donald Trump’s first name is “President” and his last name is “of the United States” and his name is about to change and so is Trump’s life and ours, thank heavens.
Soon he will be a one term chief executive, impeached during that one term, and beaten soundly at the ballot box. His full legacy is yet to be determined, but you can bet that high on the listing will be “superspreader covidiot” and “psychopathic liar”. Not long from now, he’ll still be stupid and greedy but will also be nothing more than a washed-up has been, a burned out low-grade entertainer whose highest level of performance never rose above destructive. Laughable but dangerous.
Certain parts of his legacy are predictable. Trump encouraged the normalcy of lawlessness. He aided and abetted the disintegration of Democracy, eroding our values and our system of checks and balances. He tried to sour our constitutional democratic republic into his version of a dictatorship. At this writing, he is still trying, by attempting to overturn a legitimate election and by forcing a shoddy and hazardous transition. For years he was the self-anointed King of America. He acted as the only thing he likes more than money - an autocrat, an authoritarian. And he had a lot of help from weak minded people around him, all part of a Republican conspiracy to maintain power in order to serve their own selfish needs. Some of those fools are still around, in congress, still refusing to tell truth to power, because they are cowards.
