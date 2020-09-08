Trump & Discourse
To the Editor:
I thank Newcomb Greenleaf for his Aug. 27 letter re: trump and divorce. John Somers’ Aug. 31 response is appalling. Rev. Somers’ (he doesn’t mention that) opinion is no surprise, but he’s misguided by his blind devotion to Trump (and his cronies) and his desire to exalt our President to a revered status. Rev. Somers attack on homosexuals is nothing new and his flawed thinking and abusive beliefs only serve to further feelings of low self-esteem and suicide amongst gay youth. When a member of the clergy spews out damaging opinions as if they’re a directive from God or Jesus, our community must stand firm and condemn those opinions.
No doubt, Rev. Somers is far more well versed in the Bible than am I. But, I find his twisted use of the Bible and Biblical History to condemn homosexuality and abortion to be down right disgusting. His linking of pagan society practices, including male prostitution and child sacrifice, to present day Planned Parenthood and our LGBTQ families is as Godless as his opinions!
His use of the event of Christ’s forgiveness of an adulterous woman to exonerate trump is laughable. First off, that Biblical event has been well questioned in its validity. Secondly, if he is suggesting that we forgive trump for paying $100k to a hooker to shut her up, and repeatedly lying about it, because Christ forgave an adulterous woman, then please join me on the floor rolling in laughter. “Has our President been forgiven for his transgressions? I cannot answer that” writes Rev. Somers. Well let me help him out…NO he has NOT been forgiven for his transgressions and moral-minded voters will let him know that on November 3rd.
