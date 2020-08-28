Trump & Divorce

To the Editor:

In response to Newcomb Greenleaf’s letter printed in the August 27th issue of the Caledonian Record I would make the following observation:

Jesus Christ did not address the issues of homosexuality and abortion because He was Rabbi in a Judaic country and society. The Jewish people were well versed in the laws of Moses as found in Torah, especially in Deuteronomy and Leviticus. The fact that these laws were well engrained in the minds of the Jews, homosexuality was an abomination before God.

The Jewish society also needed every live birth they could have!

