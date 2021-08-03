“Trump For Prison 2024”
To the Editor:
“I just want to find 11,780 votes…” - defeated ex-President Donald Trump.
Remember when aliens stole Spock’s brain? What is Trump’s excuse for being insane? Is Trump’s toxic orange spray tan the cause? For why Trump hates America and our laws? Trump loves Russia and North Korea too.
It goes without saying that Trump is a fool. Who in the Hell voted for this racist idiot? Trump ordered “the code red”. Yes, he did it! The failed coup d’etat attempt of January 6
Was not planned by some troglodyte hicks. Trump sent his goons to kill Pence & Pelosi. Because Trump’s the Biggest Loser of 2020. Give up your con, Don. Your whiny lies failed.
You can’t run again, Trump. You’ll be in jail! For Trump’s many crimes, there’s no excuse. So what if King Trump can’t handle the truth.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.