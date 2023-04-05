Trump Indictment: What does it mean?
To the Editor:
April 4th, is a day some will revere celebrating while others are angry. We all know there are 34 felony charges filed with hush money being alleged. I say allegedly because of the notion “innocent proven till guilty”.
Like many, we all have our personal opinions regarding the case. Overall, I am not here to look at the legal implications but the political implications surrounding the indictment.
Firstly, Trump will be the 2024 Republican Nominee. Now, his supporters and those leaning towards DeSantis feel mobilized for Trump. DeSantis is now done as he is forced into a corner to defend Trump at all costs or be seen as a RINO. For him, wait until 2028 to have a viable chance at running since Trump dominates the field again. Furthermore, those supporting Trump feel their conviction of the “Deep State” coming after one who they feel saved America and had 2020 taken away from them. These are the same people who will be front and center for 2024 and mobilized to levels not seen since 2016.
Secondly, as for the General Election, it will become at this moment a dead heat between Biden versus Trump. On the Right, mobilization will be just as high as Democrats will be against Trump. The issue of the indictment will resurface again when the trial occurs and creating a rallying call to defend Trump. Finally, District Attorney races will become more highly politicized moving forward than they already are. As seen with the rhetoric, many have focused on the donors to these races. Now, more dirty money aka PAC money from both sides will be flowing into these races only to corrupt now the judicial system further.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
