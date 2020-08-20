Trump Is Hoover Reincarnated
To the Editor:
During hoax President Trump’s coronavirus briefings he exaggerated the quantities of equipment and supplies sent to the states. He played doctor without a license by recommending the possible use of unverified treatments. Trump contradicted medical experts, including experts on infectious diseases. Trump’s delay in implementing the Defense Production Act exacerbated shortages of ppe. Trump’s reopening of the country has caused the coronavirus to surge in a number of states.
Unlike preceding presidents Trump has not asked for input from existing past presidents. Instead Trump has criticized Obama and Bush for handling of their crises.
Hoax President Trump’s incompetent and dangerously weak response to the coronavirus is similar to President Herbert Hoover’s incompetence during the Great Depression. Hoover did not seek advice about combatting the depression, delayed taking action to control the Great Depression, and Hoover had a strong need to be thanked and congratulated. Trump reincarnated Hoover.
