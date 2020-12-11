Trump is sabotaging our country
To the Editor:
Vindictive Trump attacked our country for not reelecting him. Trump lost his cases in the courts, and then the corrupt President tried to circumvent the will of the people by coercing Republican law makers in swing states to overturn the election and appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. He has placed his self interest above the country’s interests, and he is sabotaging Biden’s incoming administration. Trump is trying to turn the civilian leadership in the Pentagon into a politicized organization by infiltrating highly political unqualified personnel, including former campaign staff, and this weakens our military posture.
By delaying Biden’s transition team’s access to our government agencies, including intelligence agencies, Trump jeopardized our security in the world. Our adversaries, including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran were pleased with Trump’s weakening of our deterrent capabilities.
Internally, Trump has done a terrible job combatting the coronavirus pandemic, and he is responsible for increasing hospitalizations and deaths. Trump is disrupting our economy by ending some key Federal Reserve loan programs on December 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.