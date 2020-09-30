Trump Is Wrong For America

To the Editor:

I have read with extreme dismay letters to the editor written by fellow evangelical Christians who support Donald Trump for president. There are many reasons why I prefer Joe Biden for president. First of all, Donald Trump is an aspiring dictator who has shown massive incompetence in his administration. Trump has been clueless on how to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic. The United States has handled this pandemic worse than any other country because it does not have a national strategy. Trump’s foreign policy is downright dangerous. He seems to prefer thugs like Vladimir Putin to our traditional allies. His whole approach to China has been wrong. We should try to engage China in peaceful ways instead of blaming them for COVID-19.

Trump has failed miserably on climate change, essentially denying it. Climate change is here as people on the west coast are finding out. This is one battle we can’t lose. There is no other place close enough to go to.

Trump wants to eliminate social security and medicare by eliminating the payroll tax. Elderly people were often in poverty before social security. Now the poverty rate is about 10 percent for those over 65.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.