Trump Is Wrong For America

I have read with extreme dismay letters to the editor written by fellow evangelical Christians who support Donald Trump for president. There are many reasons why I prefer Joe Biden for president. First of all, Donald Trump is an aspiring dictator who has shown massive incompetence in his administration. Trump has been clueless on how to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic. The United States has handled this pandemic worse than any other country because it does not have a national strategy. Trump’s foreign policy is downright dangerous. He seems to prefer thugs like Vladimir Putin to our traditional allies. His whole approach to China has been wrong. We should try to engage China in peaceful ways instead of blaming them for COVID-19.
Trump has failed miserably on climate change, essentially denying it. Climate change is here as people on the west coast are finding out. This is one battle we can’t lose. There is no other place close enough to go to.
Trump wants to eliminate social security and medicare by eliminating the payroll tax. Elderly people were often in poverty before social security. Now the poverty rate is about 10 percent for those over 65.
