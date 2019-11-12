Trump Must Go. When? NOW!
To the Editor:
How many signs do we need that Trump’s plan is the intentional destruction of our country possibly in preparation for a foreign takeover? What on earth can be in it for him except maybe the penthouse suite in a foreign Trump Hotel? What else can we think he is doing? It seems that any way he can weaken Americans is his way.
He is weakening us by undermining the structural integrity of ALL of our organizations. From the very start that is what he has been doing. Whether the Russian interference in our voting system was condoned by him or done with his help, it happened. It shot mortar rounds at the very core of our democracy, and then he denied it happened. He set up inane research aimed at showing that voting crimes were done “against him.” He blatantly and publicly says that he believes the denial of the perpetrators of the cyber-crimes, ignoring the data provided by all of our intelligence agencies! He wants Americans to wonder if they should even vote – if their vote isn’t going to count, why bother?
He continually crucifies the press (fake news), destroying American’s faith in their news reporters; he even goes so far as to ignore it when one of them is killed abroad. When we know exactly who did it, when and how; but he buddies up with the killers.
“Witch hunt, fake news, liars…” are reminiscences of the Hitlerian practice: Tell the biggest lies, tell them simply, and tell them loud and often and eventually a large portion of the people will believe them.
He, with the insidious help of his VICE, has appointed people who are against the very sector of government they are put in charge of. He is bringing in people who dilute our education system; shut off our scientists; allow the air, water, and food sources to slip back to decades ago substandard levels. He interferes with gun control, siding with supremacists and hateful groups of people that do not represent mainstream America.
Now he is internally dismantling major segments of our government; by giving employees of the USDA 30 days to move halfway across the country he effectively gutted that agency. He has overhauled rules affecting at least two million federal workers, making it easier to fire them and rolling back the workplace role of their unions.
He ruins morale by reducing funding of the arts; diminishing (hell, dissolving) women’s rights, and ignoring and impeding the rights of all minorities; trespassing on our beloved state parks and lands set aside for all Americans. He is bathing in the chaos he is creating. He tweets and responds to interview questions and cavorts with enemies to create chaos so we are all fractured and in-fighting.
How sick and weak and demoralized will the 99% have to be before we can be taken – not over, but under? Does the 1% not realize that without the 99, they are “nothing?” Don’t they realize that their very way of life depends on the strength of the 99%? If you destroy the foundation of the building – and make no mistake, the 99% is the foundation of America; the 1% is just the penthouse – the building WILL FALL!
I sit in my small but much loved home, shaking with rage, with a feeling of impotence. But I am a writer, so I wrote this to allay my fears, my anger, my feeling of impotence.
What can we do? What can I do?
I have faith, faith in the 99% that they will persevere. I have faith that right will win over wrong, good over evil. Sure, I am a bit of a Pollyanna, but if I weren’t, I’d succumb to a depression too deep to climb out of. I can’t bring myself to believe that one man, no matter how many cronies he has, can bring us down.
For one thing, I understood Nancy Pelosi’s former reluctance to impeach. SHE is a ‘cause and effect’ lady. She knew, but would not say, that we cannot impeach Trump too soon, because if we were successful, and if we got Trump out of the White House, we would fail! We would then have Michael Pence in the White House. There he would be: clean cut, soft spoken, articulate, inoffensive, the “Perfect Republican Replacement for the Orange Haranguer-in-Chief!” He has stayed in the shadows for this EXACT reason. He wants to be president. Read about him; he is scarier than Trump and if he gets even six months in the Oval Office now, he might get elected in 2020. We can’t risk that!
Again, I ask; what can we do? Hang in there. Keep fighting the good fights. Pick a cause and support it. Back our reporters. Subscribe to a good newspaper. Support the candidates for change – change back to the America we can be proud of. Don’t believe the lies – everyone has that ‘inner voice,’ that ‘gut feeling’ that guides us. Listen to that voice; don’t be swayed by repetitious BS. We know in our hearts, or our ‘guts’ or in our conscience that abducting little children, keeping them in horrendous conditions and then demanding their ‘ransom’ from our congressmen and women is wrong. We can harness that power of “knowing” and apply it to all the rest of the problems here.
KEEP THE FAMILY STRONG! Go back to eating together as a family at the dinner table, not in front of the TV; I know it is hard – try for a couple nights a week. Share the events of your days. Listen to children’s concerns. Read more; share what you read. Read aloud to your family. Involve your teens in positive, pro-active politics. Try to eat well, sleep well.
Stay strong. Visit your children’s schools. Be involved in the PTA. Start or join a reading group. Gather the family more often. Whether it is for a birthday, a barbeque or just a “movie night” at home, gather the extended family unit and be involved in each other’s lives. Take your family to visit some of our nation’s treasures – monuments, libraries, state or federal park lands. Every state has some.
Attend your town’s meetings, town halls and rallies. Learn how local government works. Then branch out. Write to your congressperson; make the phone calls, demand that we, as a nation, become responsible citizens of planet earth by preserving what we have and fixing what we have collectively broken. Endorse candidates who share this attitude.
I was going to say, “Okay, I’ll get off my soapbox,” but I really won’t. Probably not ever because there will always be something our country can do better. Right now, there is everything we can do better. I, for one, don’t want to leave this mess to my children or grandchildren. I want it fixed - NOW. And God, whoever you are, whatever we should call you, please, bless us all.
Gail Ruggles
Newark, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.