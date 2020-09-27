Trump No Laughing Matter

To the Editor:

Among the many qualities that temporary President Trump lacks - honesty, principles, intelligence, knowledge, confidence and loyalty - right at the very top of that list is a sense of humor. Ever seen him laugh? No. I don’t trust a person who can’t laugh, especially at themselves. Laughing at yourself, human self-knowledge honestly displayed, is a sign of someone comfortable with themselves, upfront about being less than perfect, It indicates someone with a good heart and spirit, someone willing to learn, and to teach. No learning, no teaching with Trump.

His idea of a joke is a crass comment, an illiterate insult, a casual act of cruelty - making fun of a person’s perceived weaknesses, ever a clue to how weak he himself is.

Trump is laughable but he has never once said anything wry, witty or even faintly amusing. Not ever.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.