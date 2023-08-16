Trump’s Credibility

To the Editor:

Sue A. LaPointe
Sue LaPointe

I hope he DOES release a report and ends up incriminating himself. He's so blinded by his own malignant narcissism that he doesn't even realize he could be digging his own grave by releasing his own report, no doubt ignoring the presumed advice of his lawyers not to do so. His idiocy and narcissism know no bounds. It will be great entertainment to sit back and watch him make a complete fool of himself.

