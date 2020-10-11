Trump’s Family Doctor Is In

To the Editor

Since well before Donald Trump became president, and even now, lots of arm-chair psychologists have been telling folks why they think Trump is such a mess.

What would a genuine doctorate level trained psychologist make of Trump, especially if this professional was a family member, one who grew up in the Trump household?

We’ll get back to that.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.