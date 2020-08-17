Trump’s Lies - Daily & Deadly
To the Editor:
I’ve noticed several responses lately to a letter-to-the-editor or two I’ve written regarding my disgust with President Trump -(“Stupid Is As Stupid Does”). Those responses have been revealing and instructive to me. Most liked my expression, some did not. I’m all for the give and take of varying points of view in a newspaper’s opinion space, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, right on to both. At least one responder felt I was “angry and hateful” and I’d remind that person that one person’s hate is another’s passion.
And I prefer the term “pissed off” to “angry” although either term is accurate in the case of catastrophically ignorant and short-sighted Liar-In-Chief Trump. His words and actions have been so destructive, so consistantly wrong for so long that the time passed long ago for mere occasional thoughtful mild-worded letters-to-the-editor expressing America’s decline under the boot of this insecure blockhead. I’m, mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore - me and millions like me.
Trump has placed too many yes-men and women around him who don’t tell him the truth. They are called sycophants, assenters, submitters, flatterers/. He just placed a new Postmaster General in office, a man bent on crippling the postal service of this country because mail-in and absentee ballots will help kick Trump out of office. This man has no postal service experience, first time in history for this, but he is a big Trump financial donor. Surprise surprise/.
