Trump’s Lies and Lessons

To the Editor:

Find yourself a nice clear pool of water, so crystalline you can see everything in it, then shovel a whole lot of dirt into it, turn it into a mud pit. You can’t see anything in a mud pit except mud, can’t even see the truth.

As thickheaded, greedy and incompetent as Trump is, he’s a damn good dirt shoveler, someone who turns lucid into opaque. And the people charged with defending him during his Senate trial after his impeachment are using Trump’s tactics.

A former U.S. President who will remain un-named in this writing is supposed to have said once about lies, ” Don’t matter if it is a lie, tell it anyway, make ‘em deny it!” Folks can manufacture lies faster than they can be denied or disproved. So, another way to make truth disappear besides muddying the waters is to tell so many lies so often, the truth gets lost in the blizzard of bull-crap. These are lie’s lessons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.