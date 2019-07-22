Trump’s Politics of Division
To the Editor:
Watching Trump’s racist attacks on television has taken on the quality of seeing him leading a funeral for the most closely held values of this country. He and his most mindless supporters can wrap themselves up in the flag all that they want but his KKK-like rhetoric is the polar opposite of what it means to be a patriotic citizen of the United States.
One set of my great-grandparents on my Mother’s side arrived on Ellis Island in New York, were processed and welcomed into this nation with open arms. They were German-speaking people from Switzerland. Our family has gone on to make various contributions within business, military, or other professional and non-professional fields ; have paid taxes and raised families here.
Current first lady Melania Trump was born overseas and is a naturalized citizen, I believe from the Ukraine or Estonia. Obviously her skin color is white. It is unclear whether Melania Trump is a figurehead or what the nature of her true relationship is with Donald Trump. In Trump’s world women evidently are viewed as commodities and are a dime a dozen, based on his extremely sexist attitudes towards his central role in so-called beauty contests and his obvious high fiving interactions with his dear friend Jeffrey Epstein, yet another close Trump associate who is currently imprisoned for very good reason.
But how does Melania Trump’s treatment deserve such completely divergent from the thousands of women of color seeking asylum at our southern border who Trump has seen fit to tear apart from their children, criminalize and put into cages? Obviously the difference is in skin color. Like Nazis of previous generations Trump finds it politically very convenient to whip up hatred against this targeted group of Central American immigrants based on notions that “they look different” or “they don’t speak out language.” Trump not long ago came up with the simple-minded explanation that “America is full.”
It is entirely obvious that Trump and his greed-head henchmen are desperate to maintain their extremely shaky justifications for holding onto power. Trump knows that a few thousand more immigrants arriving from across our southern border and experiencing his no-holds-barred brutality will be enough to tip the balance against reelection of enough bought and paid for Republican Senators to tip the US Senate towards accountability for him. Then his day of reckoning will come, and a myriad of criminal charges will be brought against him due to a lifetime of massive corruption and his total absence of concern for the downtrodden people he has walked all over on his way to power.
Trump is without question the most un-American and by far the most criminal individual ever to occupy the Presidential residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. His false patriotism and total absence of American values such as fairness, kindness and inclusivity are absolutely nauseating and a complete embarrassment to those of us tuned in enough to be able to discern what is really taking place within this country. One can only hope that Trump’s years in prison will be beginning in the very near future, as soon as he and his ridiculously crooked Attorney General William Barr are removed from office.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
