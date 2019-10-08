Trump’s Shenanigans
To the Editor:
Trump loves to tell his supporters that his opponents always have something to hide. So, let’s start here. Where are your tax returns Mr. Soon-to-be-impeached President? Your head in the sand (or is it ignorance?) supporters would be screaming for Hillary’s scalp if she pulled the shenanigans that you try to get away with.
Don Waterman
Wells River, Vt.
