Trump’s Teachings on Tyranny
To the Editor:
Ex-President Trump is gone but not forgotten. Nor should he be - he taught us all how tyranny works, how it has always worked, and how it will work again if we enable it.
With destructive demonstration, Trump proved he’s a specialist in tyranny and he shares that distinction with other experts, one named Timothy Snyder.
Big difference between Trump and Snyder is that Snyder is a respected professor at one of our nation’s finest universities who warns us all away from tyranny, while Trump is the unhappy little boy-old man who reveres the clenched-fist and camouflage crowd of mobacracy and who tried to drag America into it, kicking and screaming, and sadly, with some few cheering.
One of Snyder’s most respected books is “On Tyranny - Twenty Lessons From The Twentieth Century”. He writes, “Believe in truth - to abandon facts is to abandon freedom. If nothing is true than no one can criticize power, because there is no basis on which to do so. The biggest wallet pays for the most blinding lights. Plato believed that demagogues exploited free speech to install themselves as tyrants”.
Bells ringing?
I think of tyranny teacher Trump as a lumbering old tanker truck spewing liquified manure over a barren brown field, except he’s not fertilizing for healthy green growth - the dump truck Trump has been feeding the grotesque grown of tiny-minded big mouthologists spewing qAnon conspiracy theories like Marjorie Taylor Green, who just got slapped down good in the U. S. House.
Green was one sign that Trump is not forgotten - ignorance feeds on itself and these days, there’s lots to snarf down in the trough. Snyder continues - “Be calm when the unthinkable arrives. Modern tyranny is terror management. When the terrorist attack comes, remember that authoritarians exploit such events in order to consolidate power. The sudden disaster that requires the end of checks and balances, the suspension of freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial and so on, is the oldest trick in the Hitlerian book. Do not fall for it.”
Bells ringing? These recent lessons from Inciter-In-Chief Trump convince me that “On Tyranny” is a book of truth. Truth likes light, and tyranny loves the darkness.
Robert Roudebush
North Haverhill, N. H.
