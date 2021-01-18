Trumpism, an Enemy to Democracy
To the Editor:
In the wake of the insurrection, I want to thank local representative Beck, senator Benning, and Governor Scott for making a very courageous stand against Trump. However, the chair Deb Billado and vice chair Deb Bucknam of the VTGOP are still fanning the flames of Trumpism, which is the antithesis of Democracy as Trump incited the insurrectionist that storm the capital.
To begin, the leadership of the VTGOP is not willing to budge or calling for Trump to take personal responsibility for inciting an insurrection. Now, Trumps supporters even in Vermont are making excuses of people storming the capital were masquerading as members of Antifa/BLM, in its self is dog-whistle racism, but the FBI has already stated the members were Trump supporters. Continuing on dog-whistle racism, vice chair Bucknam attempted to equate BLM protest to the storming of the capital which is very oblivious as one protested racial oppression alongside police brutality where a madman incited an insurrection that has harmed the fabric of Democracy. Additionally, the supporters are still alleging voter fraud theories even after the insurrection over their preferred candidate losing, which the Department of Homeland Security has stated the election was “the most safe and secure”. The leadership of the party is not doing anything to quell the false information, which should say a lot about their position on Trump and the insurrection. By the VT GOP doing nothing to quell or hold Trump accountable, I hope voters remember the VTGOP incompetence at the ballot box next year as they continue to fan the flames of Trumpism.
Moving forward, I call on both the Chair Billado and Vice Chair Bucknam to either resign or hold Trump accountable. If neither are done, I hope members of the party vote out the leadership and fledge to a new path of Conservatism being fiscally right, socially left.
