Trust?!?
To the Editor:
I just read an opinion piece (“Choose Your Reality”, July 11) bemoaning the lack of trust in institutions so many of us feel, and I have to point something out: they don’t deserve our trust! I had to say something after learning that the Edelman Trust Barometer surveys were set up in response to the “anti-globalization” protest/riot in Seattle in 1999.
How ironic. I myself was an “anti-globalization” protester (a clever corporate media misnomer that makes us sound like flat-earthers). Does anyone at all know or remember what, specifically we were protesting against? In 1998 a trade treaty called the Multilateral Agreement on Investments (M.A.I.), a precursor to the W.T.O., came before Congress. It would have given an international tribunal of CEOs the right to overturn any signatory nation’s legislation that they could consider a “restraint of trade”, i.e. any health, labor or environmental laws that interfered with corporate profits. This was a fundamental assault on the sovereignty of democratic governance worldwide, and while France, Australia and other nations were convulsed with protests, there was nothing, and I mean NOTHING about it here in the U.S. mainstream media. Even the New York Times had only a short piece about it buried in the Business section a few days before Congress was to vote on the bill, more than a year after it had first been introduced. Ultimately the M.A.I. was voted down by a coalition of progressives like Russ Feingold and ultraconservatives like Jesse Helms who rightfully saw this as a form of legislative treason.
I’d read about the M.A.I. in a few leftist journals like “Z Magazine” and “In These Times” and I called the phone number one of them gave for the State Department’s Office of Multilateral Affairs. In a forty minute conversation with the official at the other end I confirmed that the M.A.I. was for real, and a genuine threat to democracy.
I went to an anti-M.A.I. protest in Washington D.C. and then saw Fox News’ version of events that evening. They didn’t show or mention the main protest at all, 18,000 or so of us peacefully congregating on the Ellipse. Instead, they showed a few dozen Black Bloc agitators being teargassed in front of a bank a few blocks away, as if that was the protest. They didn’t say why we were there and they falsely claimed we had no permit and had to be cleared from the streets by police. Does anyone dare defend Fox News to me? Don’t even try it - I saw what blatant liars they are in person.
But the mainstream corporate media are just as bad, aren’t they? They too colluded for decades in global warming denial, their coverage of 9/11 was mendacious propagandistic swill and now they try to persuade us that Covid, a manmade virus with a very questionable history, really just came from “a flock of birds”. And while we’re at it, will we ever be able to exorcise that damn single-gun LIE they feed us about JFK’s assassination? (I like to point out that the Warren Report and the Tonkin Gulf incident came out almost simultaneously.) Whether far-right or mainstream, the big corporate media are lying tools of plutocracy.
So who do they want us to trust, Mark Zuckerberg? Anthony Fauci? Elon Musk? How about the Sacklers? I say let these people EARN our trust, if such a thing is even possible anymore.
David Hunter
Newark
