Trust God Not Science or Fauci
To the Editor:
President Biden commands Americans, “Trust science!” “Trust Fauci!”
Today’s “science” claims we evolved from monkeys by chance. It rejects Almighty God the Creator (literal six-day creation, “man created…in the image of God….male and female” –Gen 1:1-31). “Science falsely so-called” “changes the truth of God into a lie” (Rom 1:25; 1 Tim 6:20 KJV).
The Bible commands, “Trust in the…LORD God of truth” and His “true” Word—not “in man” or “in lying words” (Psa 31:5; 40:4; 62:8; 119:42,160; 146:3-6; Prov 3:5-8; Jer 7:4).
Biden claims, “We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated.” No, we have a pandemic because scientists maliciously made bat coronaviruses more transmissible and virulent to humans. “Science”, we are to trust, killed millions! Fauci, we are to trust, funded this “science”—first in America, then illegally in Wuhan.
In mothers’ wombs are living “children”, “babes” “fashioned” there by God (Job 31:15; Luke 1:36,41; 2:5). Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded “science” that grafted scalps of aborted children onto rodents (Exod 21:22-25). “Humanized” mice grew murdered babies’ hair!
Trusting Fauci’s murderous “science” is “trusting in…wickedness” (Isa 47:10)!
COVID vaccines use abortion-derived cell lines in laboratory testing and/or production. “Wherefore shall”…”poor innocents”, “infants, which never saw light”….”be slain? What [have they] done?” (1 Sam 20:32; Job 3:16; Jer 2:34).
Refusing mandates means losing jobs, freedoms, rights, even the ability to “buy or sell” (Rev 13:16,17). Will you “obey God rather than men” (Psa 56:3,4; Acts 5:29)?
“Thus saith the…LORD that healeth thee….Cursed be the man that trusteth in man…Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD” (Exod 15:26; Jer 17:5,7).
“I will trust, and not be afraid” (Isa 12:2).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.