Trust God, Science and Fauci
To the Editor:
This is in response to Michael Ellis’ Letter to the Editor, “Trust God Not Science or Fauci.”
Michael Ellis doesn’t trust science. That makes him the not only the most ungrateful person on the Earth, he also insults his God with the poisoned words he composed.
He doesn’t trust science. So I imagine him prancing around the house without a stiTch of clothing on. After all, it requires science to manufacture the polyester, not to mention the extraction methods required to pull that oil from the ground, not to mention the machinery required to transport it to manufacturing plants and the machinery used to assemble each article of clothing. He doesn’t have anything in his refrigerator, because all of the products in his local food stores require science to grow, transport, box/bottle/package what he would have purchased. No matter; he doesn’t even own a fridge because it required science to both invent and manufacture it, not to mention the science behind our electrical grid to power it and what would have been the lights in his home. And his Letter does make it clear that he is in the dark. It’s especially amazing to think that he was able to compose a Letter to the Editor on a computer that required no science to develop it, or to send the Letter to the Caledonian Record from thousands of miles away without the benefit of science.
And bless him! He has, during his lifetime, never required medication, not so much as an aspirin or lozenge, let alone childhood immunizations. He’s never even been to a doctor.
One cannot so much as open a window without the benefit of science. And when the next pandemic rears its ugly head – and it will – it will make Covid 19 look like the sniffles. And it will likely wipe out tens of millions of people. And the Michael Ellis’ of this world will be crawling over, and trampling under, his fellow humans to access the limited supply of antidote.
In short, Michael Ellis is being highly selective when it comes to his dependence upon, and rejection of, science. And when it comes to his God, Michael Ellis is declaring that his all-knowing entity is either stupid or forgetful for having endowed humans with the ability to discern scientific principles and then to build upon them and employ them in ways to benefit mankind.
Does it never to occur to fundamentalists – of all stripes – that the “laws” of nature and the will of God are one and the same? Natural laws (science) are timeless, weightless, invisible principles that govern all aspects of life and all aspects of our boundless universe. They are discovered to have always existed. And when discovered, understood, and applied correctly, they give testament to God’s boundless glory. “Science” is not some cosmic mistake on the part of your Creator. Stop demonizing it.
If I was speaking with a fundamentalist about our dietary preferences and pointed out that God had formed us with molars for chewing grain; and pointed out the ability of our jaws to move from side to side – unlike carnivores – to masticate grain and vegetables; and that we are provided with salivary glands to begin digestion in the mouth, unlike carnivores who have no salivary glands at all; and that we are endowed with 32 feet of intestines to allow for the slow and gradual breakdown of vegetable-quality matter, unlike carnivores whose intestines are only a few feet in length so that meat doesn’t stay too long in the intestinal track and grow rank and putrefy… the fundamentalist might very well agree that the way God chose to fashion our digestive system indicates the diet our Creator intended us to eat. But if I choose, instead, to substitute the word Evolution” for the word “Creator,” God forbid! If I said that our bodies “evolved” in this way, I suspect the fundamentalist would make the sign of the cross with his fingers and say “Get ye back Satan!!!” And he would dismiss this physical evidence as nonsense. It’s all so silly, but it’s also so very dangerous to reduce one’s life to random passages from a book written thousands of years ago; passages that have been used over time to justify every evil human intention and act. And now you use it to discourage the use of vaccinations.
Jeffrey Reel
Hartland, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.