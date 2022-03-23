A very famous person in world history came up with this saying.”The ends (end result) justifies the means.” This person also publicized the concept “One step forward, two steps back.” There is a song with that title. In order to ensure freedom, democracy or any cause for that matter, the lack of truth is excused.
In a Revolution for freedom, violence (the means) was excused to attain the (ends) freedom and independence. America is a great example. With the Ukrainian war it is a war between two super powers for world domination. America, by not sending its military to the Ukraine, are letting the Ukrainians do the dirty work. In this war truth on both sides is sacrificed for the means.
