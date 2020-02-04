Truth of the Matter

To the Editor:

I would usually ignore Bill Coleman’s attacks on my commentaries, but his last one contained this remark: “Didn’t a letter writer in the LTE section a year or two ago point out that Mr. McClaughry and his Ethan Allen Institute receive very high percentages of their funding from the short term profit crazed fossil fuel industry?”

Mr. Coleman clearly wants readers to believe that such an allegation is true, without personally taking the responsibility for defending it.

Here’s the truth of the matter. In its 25 years EAI once (seven years ago) received $5,000 from a group associated with the fossil fuel industry (and several others). That’s $200 a year, which is well under a quarter of one percent of our revenues over those years.

