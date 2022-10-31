Tucker’s Amazing Grace
To the Editor:
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 11:49 am
Tucker’s Amazing Grace
To the Editor:
Her opponent prides herself on being the religious candidate in the District 1 Senate race, but it is only Edith Tucker who has shown “amazing grace” every day of her campaign.
It’s bad enough that Tucker has to abide the profusion of signs accusing her of “voting for an income tax” (it would have been a payment to an insurance fund, and for workers earning under $50,000, a SMALLER payment than the Republicans have already pushed through into law!). It’s bad enough that she has to read Gendreau campaign mailers accusing her of fighting a “war on families” because Putin and the Saudis have manipulated the world energy market. It’s bad enough that Tucker’s opponent refers to politicians (like, maybe, someone who has served in the state House for six years?) as “bloodsucking ticks,” and that she has described Edith specifically as “some WOKE, Washington-agenda type.”
Now, Rep. Tucker has to abide Gendreau supporters fabricating, in newspapers and on social media, claims about her stamina and sharpness. Just hike the trails on Mt. Adams with Edith, or discuss the science behind keeping PFAS out of our drinking water, and you’ll see immediately how slimy such insinuations are.
Win or lose—and the North Country will be a far better place if she wins—only Edith Tucker will be able to walk with her head high after Nov. 8. I’m proud to follow her tracks along the high road.
Joanne E. Booth
Dalton, N. H.
