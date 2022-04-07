Turning Together to Save Our Country
To the Editor:
I avoid using the word “politics”, both in my thought and speech. During a training course about nonpartisan voter engagement a few years ago, I learned from a professional pollster that, not surprisingly, the words “politics” and “politicians” garner consistently negative reactions from people.
I felt this to be true for myself, and noted that the action associated with both “politics” and “politicians” is “politicking”. It has, interestingly, the word “ick” in it. But how do you discuss voting without mentioning politics? The term I use to help me keep my attitude positive is “self-governance”. It is accurate, and it emphasizes the incredibly rare and special nature of what our form of government lets us do: govern ourselves. I speak of “elected leaders” or “elected officials” instead of “politicians”. “Community building” is a word we can associate with the processes of our democratic republic. Whether a community of hundreds or of hundreds of millions, if we think of ourselves as a community it changes everything. Every time we participate in using the forms of our democratic republic we are building our community.
We need conversation in order to have democracy. I love the word “conversation”: it comes from Latin roots which mean “a turning together”. Isn’t that wonderful? It is a dance. I greatly prefer that word to others which have a more polarizing connotation, like “debate”. “Discussion” also works for me, but without the same inspiration. When I put together the words “community”— which elicits a feeling of extended family in my mind and heart— and “conversation”, for the phrase “community conversation”, then I feel that anything, everything is possible. Confidence arises in me that we have everything we need in ourselves, that we are our own best resource, and can engage any opportunity or tackle any challenge. As long as we are willing to “turn together” our democratic republic will find its way.
It would be a win-win if each of us would go to a person—family member, friend, neighbor or coworker— whose point of view seems diametrically opposed to our own and do two things. 1) Ask them WHY they have the opinion they have about one issue; how did they get there? Then LISTEN to their response without interrupting or judging or saying anything but “thank you”. 2) Ask them for two of the sources they use to inform themselves about issues, and consult those sources, with curiosity, for at least one month. This would be a win-win because it would create a bridge between two people through one person having the generosity and courage to be open to really listening to the other. And, it would make it clear that everyone is different because they are the product of a different life than our own, as exemplified by the different resources they use to inform themselves. If each of us did this, it would change everything.
Our democratic republic is in danger. No one is going to save it but us. Our Founding Fathers and everyone who has contributed to maintaining, protecting and evolving our form of self-governance since them have entrusted us not only with something special, but something sacred. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution present a vision for humanity which no other country has ever surpassed. We have a duty to conserve and improve it before we pass it along to our children. I refuse to sit idly by while it falls apart. NOT ON MY WATCH. What about you?
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
