Twenty Years of Inequity

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Thanks to the recently released Pupil Weighting Factors Report, we now know that Vermont’s smaller towns have been overtaxed and their schools underfunded for more than twenty years. As a parent, I am shocked and saddened.
The study of current school funding legislation issued by the Vermont secretary of education found that Vermont’s education funding formula has led to inequities for some of the state’s vulnerable children. The weighting calculations in question are part of the state’s education funding system, commonly referred to as Act 60. The legislation went into effect in 1997 after the state Supreme Court ruled that Vermont’s education funding system denied students equal access to educational opportunities.
Over the years, I’ve seen our school boards work hard to do the very best they could with inequitable access to resources. We all know that different schools and different communities have different needs. We can’t spend the same amount per pupil everywhere and expect the same outcomes.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.