Two Republicans That I’ll Miss
To the Editor:
Recently, our nation and our state lost two Republican leaders respectively whose presence this lifelong Democrat will miss. Michael Gerson, conservative speech writer, Washington Post columnist, and commentator on the PBS News Hour, was an Evangelical Christian who lived the beliefs he brought to political life. If asked, I could not provide specifics on his stances on foreign policy or federal expenditures, but what endeared him to me was his articulate and unwavering criticism of Donald Trump and other sanctimonious Christians-of-convenience for whom lying, cheating, and exploiting are only sins when committed by someone else. He was particularly offended by their callous demonization of the world’s poor, and said so often.
Richard Lawrence was one of us, a community leader, town moderator, and state representative who actually listened to, and often respectfully disagreed with, constituents like me. He, along with former state representative Marty Feltus and former state senator Joe Benning, was a Republican for whom I seldom voted, but whose victories never caused me a moment of distress.
Michael Gerson and Richard Lawrence were humble, reasonable, and selfless models of the lives they wanted for others. I might have disagreed with them on the best route forward, but I could rest assured that we always agreed on the ultimate destination - a working democracy for all.
I will miss their exemplary service. The Republican Party should miss them even more.
I wish us all well,
Tim Sturm
Lyndonville, Vt.
