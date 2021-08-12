Two Things
To the Editor:
#1: Thomas King says that “the emotionally disturbed become insane.” If that was the case it’s lucky for him that the Waterbury facility closed years ago, otherwise the men in white coats with their butterfly nets would be vigorously pursuing him.
#2: Does Jake Pickering of Areata, California really think that anyone in the NEK cares about his rants?
Michael Sylce
West Burke, Vt.
