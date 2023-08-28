U.N. Article Response

I took public rebuke by a former member of the Vermont House of Representative in her 8/22/23 Caledonian Record article entitled, “Support for Vermonters” which was a reply to my 8/12/23 Caledonian Record article entitled, “What is Really Going On”
At the State House, both in committee and on the House floor, there is often talk of: Global Warming and the Global Warming Solutions Act, The Global Commitment Fund, both which are linked to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the “United Nations Global Governance.” These are all linked together for Vermont, the United States, and the world as well. The author of “Support for Vermonters” is a Republican, downing a fellow Republican publicly. With all due respect to her as a fine, former Vermont House Representative, her article exemplifies the fact that many people do not know, what is really going on. I encourage everyone to please look up the “United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.
As stated in my article, this is not my opinion, personal view or a conspiracy theory. It is a carefully researched writing of “What is Really Going On.” The United Nations 2030 Global Governance is making its way into all aspects of government throughout the world, the United States of America, all fifty states and local level governments without people realizing it. Some of the money in the Global Commitment Fund goes to bureaucrats, agencies and ultimately the United Nations as well. Understanding the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will allow people to see for themselves.
I plan on having further information to report and share in my next article, “What is Really Going On 2.” My intention is to warn people, not to debate with good people. I am thankful to my constituents and to those who appreciate my work at the statehouse. It is an honor to serve you.
