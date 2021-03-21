U.S. Minorities Are Successful
To the Editor:
In contrast to many countries, the United States, with its prevalence of schools and opportunities for all people, and due to its diversity and openness, boasts a broad spectrum of educated, intelligent and successful citizens in all disciplines who represent our entire population. This tends to promote harmony and equality.
Minorities in the U.S. are succeeding due to their desire for an education and their qualities of perseverance and motivation. They include Asian Americans, Indian Americans (from India), Cuban Americans, Nigerian Americans and Mormon Americans. Jewish Americans are successful because they have availed themselves of the opportunities in the U.S.
However, minorities in the U.S., including Jews, blacks, Latinos, Indians, and Asian Americans and others continue to be discriminated against. A recent rash of assaults have been committed against Asian Americans. Asian Americans helped build this country over the past 170 years, including the transcontinental railroad; and many of them are highly educated and are doctors, scientists, engineers, educators and business executives.
Educational and employment opportunities for all, and rewards and recognition for successful people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation makes the United States the jealous envy of the world because of our perseverance and will to succeed. We are all integral parts of the greatest country in the world.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, N. H.
