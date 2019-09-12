Ubuntu
To the Editor:
The Headmaster of the high school from which I was graduated wrote his Start-of-School letter a couple of weeks ago, addressed to students, parents, town folks, alumni and alumnae. UBUNTU, he explained, will be the motto for this school year; Ubuntu! Founded in 1842, the school’s traditional motto is Semper Discens. This year’s motto sets a tone for the students and faculty of a learning community striving to build people of character and integrity. Ubuntu! Have you ever heard that word before? Me neither! It is a Bantu word. It is most often translated as “I am because we are.”
Ubuntu stuck with me because of its simple but very deep message. It resonates a bit like “It takes a village.” If you grew up as I did, in small-town America, the village helped your parents shape you. Your parents drove the first stakes, but the local police walking the beat downstreet helped keep you out of trouble. The scout troop taught you skills to survive in the woods and in life, the teachers on the playground kept the bullies at bay and the games moving. Local service clubs sponsored an elementary school basketball league and provided the town with a swimming pool, a gathering place for teenagers on summer afternoons; a fraternal order provided an annual Christmas movie matinee with Santa Clause, and a bag of fruit from Florida. The churches, on every corner it seemed, created a certain ethos, a way to live and treat each other. There were cultural norms. There was an Are.
Job growth today is in cities where technology reigns. Middle-class jobs are disappearing, replaced by robots. A college degree is the new 8th-grade diploma. As our slow-moving diasporas creep toward the two coasts and the big cities, small village stores close, schools consolidate, and people move. If the small towns shut down, what will be the We Are?
Morris Massey, a professor at the University of Colorado postulated that You Are What You Were When. His believed that a person is influenced greatly by their teenage environment and experiences. We are because of who we were.
Much evidence, a lot of it anecdotal, argues for Massey’s theory, and generations of plausible explanations exist for Ubuntu. At three or four score years, people tend to reminisce about their upbringing, almost always referring to teen years, pointing out how school “wasn’t that way when I was a kid,” and listing the most grievous offenses that got them in trouble; starting with comments about chewing gum in class. The early teen years formed us. They were our When, our Are.
So, does any of this have relevance today? I think of the young teenagers brought up in neighborhoods well below the poverty line, living on streets where random shootings occur on a regular basis, where most qualify for free breakfast and lunch at school and at the library in the summer. I think of neighborhoods, villages really, where there are no service clubs to provide basketball leagues, swimming lessons, no books at home to read or to read others. I think of kids growing up in villages where unemployment is high, where parents see their children losing opportunities to improve their lot in life. Too many have no There. Twenty or thirty years from now, today’s kids will say, “We are what we were when.” Is today the When we want for them? Many will remember Ubuntu, “I am because we are.” Is today the Are we want for them?
The choice of Ubuntu for this year’s school motto encourages us to asks questions: about why we are letting our world behave the way it does, about our nation’s leadership, about how we contribute to the divide in the nation, about how we treat each other each day. We must ask if homelessness and hunger are what we want for our children, our community. We must ask if are making our villages a better Are.
When the next generation says, “I am because we are” …?
Chuck Woods
Elk Grove, California
