Ukraine
To the Editor:
After reading over my letter on Ukraine, I realized I had left out an important part of the country, the people! I wrote about how they struggled to gain and keep their independence with various forms of collaboration, but not much on the people themselves, so today I will write about the people of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s official name is Ukrayina (Ukraine) with its capital, Kyyiv (Kiev). It has 233,090 square miles of mostly fertile plains (steppes) and plateaus and mountains (carpathians) in the west, and the Crimean Peninsula in the extreme south. It has a temperate continental climate on the southern Crimean coast, with highest precipitation in the west and north and with cool winters along the Black Sea, but colder winters farther inland. Summers are warm across the greater part of the country, but hot in the south. Its highest elevation is Mt. Hoverla at 6, 762 feet, and lowest at the Black Sea at sea level. Ukraine’s estimated population in 2006 was 46.691,000 with urban at 68% and rural at 32%. Males had a life expectancy of 62 and females of 74. The languages spoken are Ukrainian (official), Russian, Romanian, Polish and Hungarian. Their religions include Ukrainian Orthodox-Moscow Patriarchate, Ukrainian Orthodox-Kiev Patriachate, Ukraine Auto-Cephalous Orthodox, Ukrainian Greek Catholic, Protestant and Jewish.
Ukraine’s currency is the Hryvna. They export ferrous and non-ferrous metals, fuel and petroleum products, machinery and transport equipment, and food products and import energy, machinery and parts, transportation equipment and chemicals, Ukraine’s trading partners include Russia, Germany, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Italy.
About 75% of the people in Ukraine are Ukrainians, a slavic nationality group that has its own customs and language. Most Ukrainians belong to the eastern Orthodox Ukrainian Catholic and Baptist churches. The Russians, a separate nationality group, make up about 20% of the remaining population.
Ukraine’s form of government is a republic with a President as head of state and a prime minister who is head of government. Its legislature is Verkhorma Rada (supreme council) with 450 members, serving four year terms. Ukraine’s court system includes a supreme court and a constitutional court. Its armed forces contain 400,000 troops.
Ukraine’s administrative areas include 24 oblasti, one avtomnaya respublika (autonomous republic) and two mista (municipalities) with oblast status.
The Ukrainians are a proud people trying to preserve their independence against Putins Russian hoards of Russian troops pounding away at civilians as well as military installations in Ukraine. They need the support of the world nations to stop this maniac from achieving his goal of world power. He is worse than Hitler or the dictators before him.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.